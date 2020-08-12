Linda Kalmoe Lundeen, 65, died Aug. 7, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born on Nov. 6, 1954, in Montevideo. She graduated from Montevideo High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing. She married Ronald Lundeen on Feb. 27, 1988. Together they lived and worked in five states, making friends around the country. During those times, Linda worked as a Registered Nurse in various roles, including oncology, case management, and administration. Most recently she worked at Optum Healthcare in Tempe, Ariz. Linda was well-loved by her many colleagues; she was a mentor and friend to many.

Linda and Ron enjoyed traveling, especially cruises. They also enjoyed many fond memories at their RV in southern Calif. Linda was an avid cook and her family often gathered around her dinner table. She was famous for her marinated steak and pumpkin bars. Cooking failures almost never happened, but her family never let her forget that one failed meat loaf many moons ago. Linda also had a particular fondness for red wine, crocheting, and making needlepoint Christmas stockings for her grandchildren. She appreciated vacuum carpet lines more than anyone else.

Linda was kind, hard-working, and dedicated. She was stubborn and opinionated to the end. Her family will tell you it was better to have her raise her voice than to be calm and quiet when she was angry. Linda was smarter than most and it was almost impossible for her children to get away with trouble or to surprise her in later years.

Linda is survived by her husband, Ron. of Montevideo; children, Nathan (and Gaye Melton) Lundeen, of North Oaks, Joel Lundeen, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rachel Lundeen, of Lino Lakes, Karissa Eide, of Brunswick, Maine, and Margo Eide, of Escondido, Calif.; nine grandchildren; mother, Shirley Kalmoe; and sister, Bonnie (and Bruce) Hanson, of Montevideo; as well as several in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Chester Kalmoe; and son, Aaron Lundeen.

Linda's family held a private service after her death. A public internment service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville, at a later date. We will always cherish the time we had with her and the positive influence she had on us all.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo. (For online guest book, please visit wow.wingbain.com)