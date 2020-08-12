Thursday, Aug. 13
Crookston Eagles On Thursday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. plus food available. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. Social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Friday, Aug. 14
VFW Crookston Post 1902 will have Bingo at 6 p.m. and again on Saturday at 1 p.m. plus charitable gaming and pulltabs.
Monday, Aug. 17
THIRD WEEK OF AUGUST EVENTS will begin and run through Friday, August 21.
MONDAY:
• Virtual Scavenger Hunt begins (watch Crookston Ox Cart Days’ Facebook page and local media for clues),
• Medallion Hunt begins (clues released daily at 2 p.m. in the Times, on KROX and their websites plus Ox Cart Days’ social media),
• Kid’s Lemonade Stand Contest through Friday (locations/times/days will be posted online),
• DCDP Food Truck Fest begins (Monday=Drafts, Tuesday-Thursday=Little Bangkok and Bucklin Concessions, Wednesday & Thursday=Ohana Shaved Ice and Far Out Nuts);
WEDNESDAY:
• BIO Girls Fun Run for participants only at Ray Ecklund Park Complex
THURSDAY:
• Shop Local Gift Card Giveaway will be held throughout Crookston and the Ox Cart committee will be giving away $20 gift cards.
• Crookston Farmers Market will be held at the Downtown Square.
• Golden Eagle Cruise Night with the Crookston Classic Cruisers will be cruising Crookston and awarding prizes for the best maroon and gold yard/driveway party starting at 6 p.m.
• Irishman’s Shanty Patio Party with a grillout and drink specials starting at 5 p.m.
• “Windblown” brass and woodwind quintet will play around 7 p.m. at Castle Park.
• Fireworks in honor of 2020 brought to you by the City of Crookston.
FRIDAY:
• Crookston Fire Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser will be held from 6-10 a.m. at the South Main Street fire hall with directions posted and freewill donations accepted.
• First Responders Walk starts by the Crookston Police Department at 9 a.m. and travels down Main Street past the Ambulance garage and Fire Hall, and back to the CPD. Freewill donations accepted and all proceeds go to local first responders.
• Outdoor Eyewear Showcase at Crookston Eye Clinic will be held from 12-5 p.m. with free food from 12-2 p.m., try new outdoor eyewear, and sign up for giveaways.
• FREE meal for first responders with an ID/proof of employment from 4-9 p.m. at the Crookston Inn/Scobey’s Pub & Grub.
• Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant will have a private ceremony at Crookston High School with the six contestants and their families.
Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.
Special Ways & Means Committee meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at City Hall
in the Council Chambers.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
City Development Policy & Review Committee will meet at 11 a.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.
Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Golden Link Annual Grill Out will be held from 5-7 p.m. for $6. They encourage social distancing and face masks and will be eating outdoors. Call 281-3072 for reservations. They’ll also draw for the winner of an air fryer and tickets are $1 each.