Wowza!

That’s what I thought when I received the list of people who filed for City Council positions.

You know what they say about people who don’t vote — if you don’t vote then you don’t get to complain. I’d say that goes double when it comes to serving in elected office. The candidates for Mayor and City Councilor in Wards 1 and 2 are putting themselves forward, offering to serve, rather than complain.

I expect there will be an abundance of interest in this election, so I thought it would be a good idea to explain our policy on printing candidate and issue endorsement letters.

Writers should aim for no more than 350 words (fewer is good). Only one letter per letter writer will be published in endorsement of a candidate or issue. Obvious form letters submitted by several writers will be rejected. If we receive a number of letters for one candidate and do not have space for all of them, we will choose a sampling or one representative letter to publish.

As with any Letter to the Editor, all letters must be signed, or in the case of email messages, must include the name of the writer, and must include an address and phone number for verification purposes — we publish only the writer’s name and town of residence.

The deadline to submit letters is 3 p.m. on Monday. Email is preferred to dmoldaschel@sleepyeyenews.com. Letters may be mailed to our office.

The final date for publication of letters pertaining to the election is the Thursday, Oct. 22 issue of the Herald-Dispatch.

Now — who is in charge of recruiting a write-in candidate for school board?