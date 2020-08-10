RiverView Health hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on August 4 at RiverView Health which helped collect a total of 35 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 39 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 32 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on August 4. A total of three donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were five people who volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Sarah Ringdahl, who coordinated the drive, and Riverview Health Auxiliary which sponsored the blood drive.

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL.

Donors who want to save time and fill out the Health History Questionnaire can go to www.vitalant.org