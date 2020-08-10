Will the City of Crookston have a new administrator by the end of this week?

We shall see.

The four finalists whittled from an initial applicant pool of more than 30 will be in Crookston Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 12-13 for a community tour on Tri-Valley’s T.H.E. Bus, a meet-and-greet with the public and interviews with the Crookston City Council.

The finalists are Amy Finch, Chase Waggoner, Sally Dufner and Dana Schoening.

The four finalists will hop on the bus at Crookston High School at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday for a tour of the community that will include various stops along the way to visit with various community leaders.

The tour is expected to wrap up by 3:30 p.m. Then, from 5 to 7 p.m., everyone is invited to the Crookston Inn & Convention Center for a public meet-and-greet with the four finalists.

Then, beginning Thursday at 8:15 a.m., the council will conduct four interviews with the finalists in the city hall council chambers. Each interview is slated to last 50 minutes.

Afterward, the council will discuss the interviews and potentially select a finalist to approach with a job offer.