District 16A State Rep. Chris Swedzinski of Ghent encourages local residents to fill out their census forms online or over the phone now to meet an accelerated canvassing deadline.

The United States Census Bureau has announced it now will end its counting efforts for the 2020 census Sept. 30, one month earlier than previously planned.

Reports show around 60 percent of U.S. households have yet to be counted, and Swedzinski said inaccurate reporting could have damaging consequences.

“It is crucial to have accurate population totals, particularly because they are used to determine levels (of) political representation and federal funding for the next decade,” Swedzinski said. “Under-reported figures for our state and region could leave us at a disadvantage, so it is in our own best interests to take care of this now.”

The Census Bureau indicates it is adding staff to help meet demands of the earlier deadline.

While door-knocking efforts continue, Swedzinski recommends citizens take a proactive approach by visiting www.my2020census.gov or by calling (844) 330-2020 to participate.

“It’s just one of those things where filling out a census questionnaire may not seem like a big deal, but we have enough other things on our minds and can’t afford to let it slip through the cracks,” Swedzinski said. “The stakes are high, and it is better to just check this off our list now to make sure we beat that new deadline and get an accurate count for our area.”