Have you ever had plans change?

Humans are planners. We plan for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We plan to have children and how to raise our children. We plan to retire and travel. We even plan our funerals.

What is the plan after that?

We don’t get to control what happens after that point.

Look at how your plans have changed in your life so far.

We don’t have as much control as we think...

Leave our planning up to one who makes this wonderful promise: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

I heard a recent quote about creating plans and it went something like this: “Those who died yesterday had plans for this morning, and those who died this morning had plans for tonight. Don’t take life for granted.”

Live life knowing that God is in control of our plans. His goals for you are better than any food item or retirement package we plan for. His goals are eternal.

The 2020-21 eighth-grade class at St. John School chose Jeremiah 29:11 as the theme passage for the school year. This is a very fitting theme passage during this time of “unknowns.”

We are looking forward to another school year. St. John offers a quality education that prioritizes academics revolving around Jesus Christ our savior and the plans that he has for our lives.

St. John offers an education for this life and for eternity.

St. John School has been part of the Redwood Falls community since 1983 and has enjoyed the relationships that have grown over the years. We look forward to building more relationships in the years to come.

If you would like more information regarding St. John School visit www.sjschool.org, or contact me at (989) 798-7072 or tbrassow@ stjohnredwood.org.

The school’s mission is “Making disciples of Jesus Christ through the word in a Christ-centered curriculum.”

– Todd Brassow serves as the principal for St. John Lutheran School in Redwood Falls