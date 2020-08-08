“Thank you” was the phrase of the weekend at the Watonwan County FFA/Jr. Open Livestock Show. The exhibitors and their families were so thankful to have an opportunity to show their livestock in a show ring this year. Here are the results from the show.

The first thing that was judged during the show was the FFA crop show. Austin Spitzner had the 1st place 10 ear corn. Ava Spitzner showed the 1st place shelled corn, soybeans, and oats. She would take overall champion with her shelled corn.

The livestock shows started on Friday with the FFA swine show where Jacob Runge was the first place market barrow and Keeley Runge had the champion market gilt. Jacob would take the overall FFA market pig with his barrow.

Next was the open swine show. In the open swine show there were 9 exhibitors each showing at least 2 pigs. Mariella Sill won the commercial market gilt and commercial market barrow, but it was her gilt that took the overall commercial market hog. For the show hogs, Brooke Lensing took first place with her market gilt and Lucas Doll had the first placed market barrow. Lucas’s barrow was the overall champion market show pig.

The open rabbit show took place after the swine show. There were 6 rabbit exhibitors. In the senior buck class, Lydia Cavanaugh had the first place rabbit and Sara Quiring was second. Sara Quiring’s senior doe won its class followed by Lydia Cavanaugh. The first place junior buck was shown by Emily Braaten and the second place by Sara Quiring. And in the last class of the day, junior does, Chole Dagel had the first place rabbit and Sara Quiring had the second place. The overall champion rabbit went to Sara Quiring.

The last show on Friday was the open goat show. Lynnzae Van Wyk had the first place senior yearling breeding doe, senior meat breeding doe kid, and the junior meat breeding doe kid. Macy Schwarz had the first place fall yearling breeding doe. Lynnzae Van Wyk had the champion overall goat which was the senior yearling breeding doe.

Saturday started with the FFA and open beef show. Jacob Runge had the first place FFA cow/calf. Keeley Runge showed the first place junior yearling breeding heifer. Ava Spitzner took overall FFA champion with her senior yearling breeding heifer. She was followed by Jacob Runge’s spring calf in second, and Austin Spitzner’s summer yearling heifer in third. Katelyn Runge had the champion open beef animal with her prospect calf.

The final show was the poultry show. Matthew Hagen had the champion pen of two market chickens. Destiny Bolte had the 1st place breeding chickens with her bantams. In the egg production chicken class, Destiny Bolte had the 1st place hen. Destiny Bolte had the champion market ducks and the champion market geese. She also won the pigeon class with her pair of utility pigeons. The overall champion of the poultry show was given to the exhibitor who had the best knowledge of the poultry project and that exhibitor was Mark Quiring.

The fair board would like to thank every exhibitor for coming to the show and their parents. They would like to also thank the businesses that made the show possible by sponsoring trophies and giving rewards to the youth that exhibited. Hopefully, we will see you all next year at the Watonwan County Fair for our usual livestock shows.