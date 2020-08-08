Sleepy Eye FFA assisted with food box distribution again.

On Tuesday, July 28, from 2 to 5 p.m., food was distributed to 1,728 individuals in 590 Brown County households. Each household got approximately 45 pounds of food. The event was at the Sleepy Eye Baseball Park parking lot.

The fresh food that was given out could include a meat box, dairy box, and a produce box. Meat box items included bacon, chicken patties, and chicken hot dogs; dairy box had milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, sour cream, cottage cheese, cream cheese, and/or dip; the produce box had lettuce, apples, oranges, carrots, potatoes, and/or onions.

Volunteers for the event included 10 Sleepy Eye FFA members, three FFA advisors and summer intern, Trinity Lutheran members, Sleepy Eye Food Shelf board members, Mark Thomas Co. employees, as well as several community members and the Sleepy Eye Police Department.

FFA Advisor Mary Hoffmann said, “What a great way to give back to the community that has been so wonderful to FFA and our students. We love doing service projects such as this!”

Leisha Martinez, Sleepy Eye FFA Historian said, “I really enjoyed volunteering for this event because I like spending time with my FFA family and I like to help others in need!”

The food that was given out was part of the USDA Food Box program. The USDA bought it from regional and local distributors, who bought it from farmers and didn't have any place to distribute it because of closings of restaurants due to COVID-19. USDA partnered with Second Harvest to get it into the hands of those who could use it.