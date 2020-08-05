Jean Schultz, 87, of Montevideo, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Keith Brustuen officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral service.

Jean Lenore (Hammer) Schultz was born in Granite Falls, on Dec. 30, 1932, to Marvin and Hazel (Bottcher) Hammer. She was baptized on Jan. 29, 1933, and confirmed on May 11, 1945, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. She attended school in Granite Falls and graduated in June of 1950. She continued her education at Mankato State University, graduating in 1953 with a major in music and a minor in vocal music and English. She taught in Maynard several years and later returned to teaching in Montevideo from 1966 to 1996. She taught general music and English. She married Floyd Schultz on Aug. 29, 1953, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. They moved to the farm north of Montevideo where they raised their family, relocating in 2010 to Sheridan Avenue in Montevideo. Following Floyd’s death in 2018, Jean moved to Copper Glen.

Jean was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montevideo, using her musical and teaching talents in service to the Lord. She was an organist for over 42 years, also serving as choir director for many of those years. Additionally, she taught release time, VBS, and confirmation. Jean was also active in the community, serving as president of the American Association of University Women and as a member of the Arts Council.

Jean was honored by the Montevideo Schools in 1978 as Montevideo Teacher of the Year. After her nomination for Minnesota Teacher of the Year, she was recognized by the state as a Minnesota Teacher of Excellence, an award given to the top ten best regarded teachers in Minnesota each year.

Jean is survived by her children. Robert Schultz, Montevideo, and Karen (and Loren) Hacker, Canby; grandchildren, Christine (and Jason) Fisher, Annandale, Melissa (and T.J.) Upchurch, Eagle River, Wis., Daniel Schultz, Plymouth, Emily (and Eric) Sanders, Pine Island, Evan (and Sarah) Hacker, Fargo, N.D.; great-grandchildren, Joshua Fisher, Athena Upchurch, Maxwell Sanders, Harrison Hacker, and Henry Hacker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Hazel Hammer; her husband, Floyd, in 2018; and two brothers, Merle Hammer and Jerry Hammer.

Blessed be Jean’s memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Montevideo, are preferred.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.