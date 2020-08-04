PCSO says it was fully engulfed when deputies arrived.

A semi tractor-trailer left the roadway on Polk County Road 10 south of Mentor on Monday, Aug. 3, entered the ditch and caught fire, and authorities after extinguishing the blaze found a body, believed to be the driver, inside.

The driver’s identity was expected to be released on Tuesday, after family members were notified.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports that the call came in at approximately 3:37 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Polk County Highway 10 and 405th Street SE. The semi was fully engulfed in flames when deputies arrived.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Fertile and Mentor fire departments, Essentia Ambulance and County EMS.