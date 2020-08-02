It appeared no customers or staff were hurt in late Saturday afternoon incident.

A late-model Chevrolet Malibu with North Dakota license plates crashed into the Subway restaurant building in downtown Crookston late Saturday afternoon, injuring the male driver.

When the Times was on the scene, the driver, fitted with a neck brace, was being evaluated by Crookston Area Ambulance Service personnel.

The Subway restaurant recently reopened in a newly constructed building on its longtime site at the corner of Sixth Street and North Main. The vehicle struck the northwest corner of the building, causing severe damage to the Chevy and what appeared to be relatively minor damage to the structure.

The Times will update the story as we get more information from Crookston Police on the crash.