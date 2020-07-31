Planning as of now is for in-person instruction to start the school year.

Parents and Guardians:

I am writing to inform you that Governor Walz just released a plan for the reopening of schools this Fall. The plan allows us to open schools based on the number of cases per 10,000 over a moving 14 day period in each county. The governor has made specific recommendations on the number of cases per 10,000 and what scenarios could be used. These are recommendations that are to be used as one of the metrics the School District and Public Health use to determine what scenario is safe for students and staff. For reference, Polk County is currently at 6.01 cases per 10,000 over the past 14 days based on information shared this week.

0-9: In Person Instruction

10-19: In Person Instruction for Elementary, Hybrid for High School

20-29: Hybrid for All

30-49: Hybrid for Elementary, Distance Learning for High School

50+: Distance Learning for All

If parents choose to not send their student back to school, distance learning will be available in all scenarios.

While our current rate is 6.01 (based on the most recent official two week calculation as of 7/18) places us on track for an in person instruction model, this can change rapidly. We know for instance, that this current week has seen high cases which are not yet reflected in the two week rate. Our behavior as a county and the way that we use preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 will directly impact our ability to have in person instruction. My hope is that we will all do our part to make sure that in person instruction is available to our students. I also want to point out that this plan prioritizes elementary aged students for in person instruction in 4 of the 5 plans because we know that our littlest learners need in person instruction.

Next Steps in our Process:

Early next week: you will receive our detailed safety plan which outlines the steps that we are taking to keep students and staff safe. Safety is paramount and we are doing everything we can to ensure our staff and students are kept safe.

Mid next week: you will receive a communication from the school to register for an in person or distance learning option either electronically or via a paper registration form. We have established a target of August 10th as a deadline for registration for planning purposes. There will not be a Registration Day as in past years and instead all registration will be done electronically or via paper forms.

Once we have these registrations we will be able to plan out the details and adjust staffing to match the learning mode of our students with the teaching mode of our staff.

Have a great rest of the week. Go Pirates!