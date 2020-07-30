Event is from 9 to 11 a.m., or until the boxes containing 11 pounds of frozen meat run out.

For two hours on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 1 in the east parking lot of Crookston High School, a “Farmer to Families Food Box Pick-Up” event will be held, with anyone who wants one being able to pick up a “protein box” containing 11 pounds of frozen meat.

There will be no paperwork required and no income eligibility guidelines. Volunteers will distribute the boxes to vehicles in no-contact drive-through fashion, with social distancing practiced. The event is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m., or until all of the food boxes are gone. As people drive into the parking lot, they are asked to follow instructions provided.

The event is being carried out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in parternship with Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Polk County, North Country Food Bank and the Crookston School District.

Danelle Amiot at Polk County Social Services, stressing that the event is for “everyone,” says it’s a tremendous opportunity for those in need to get some protein-packed food.

“We are hoping for a great turnout and are looking to our friends to share and spread the word with your friends, families, co-workers and agencies in Crookston,” Amiot said in an email.