The following is some important information for the upcoming 2020-21 school year from the Redwood Area School District.

We learned in 2020 that we should take nothing for granted, and that each day we get to be around each other is a blessing.

The upcoming activities seasons may also be a roller coaster, and we will stay in constant communication when any changes arise.

The following is what we know at this time and we will be going forward as if we will be having all activities at this time.

Incoming seventh graders will need to get a physical and can do so by contacting the clinic and scheduling a sports physical or contacting a chiropractor in town who can also complete the physical.

Anyone who has a physical on file will be granted a one year extension per the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).

The MSHSL board of directors executive committee approved the extension of the expiration date of the three-year physical clearance.

A student with a three-year clearance that expires at any time from March 12, 2020 through the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year will have the clearance extended through the completion of the 2020-21 school year Each student must still complete the annual health history questionnaire.

Any student who had not previously participated and who does have medical clearance to participate will be required to have a physical and be cleared to participate.

Sports registration

You can register on the activity registration on the Redwood Valley Web site to register. If you have registered a child in the past, you can log in and should be a quick process.

If you have not registered your child before, you will need to create an account. Be sure to register for the right level, middle school or high school.

If you have more than one child you are registering, you will stay logged in to your new account (write down your user name and password for next year) and add another student.

The cost for high-school activities is $130 and middle school is $65 and that allows for multiple seasons in that cost. If you pay now the discounts will apply. The family maximum is $260. There is no fee for registering online like there has been in the past.

We will have two kickoff nights this year. (This is subject to change.)

The football kickoff night will be Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Redwood Valley schools gym (they are starting a week early due to a zero week game.)

The other fall sports kickoff will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. in the gym with individual sports to follow with meetings.

We will have parking passes, activity tickets ($20 for students, $70 for adults) and locks for sale in the commons.

Learn more at redwoodvalleyhs-ar.rschooltoday.com/

Tips to make this go smooth

• Have your child’s physical form if new so you can upload during the process, or you may bring form to the district office.

• Have your emergency contact information ready

• Create a user name and password that will be easily remembered You are only required to fill in areas that have an asterisk

Practices start dates (subject to change)

• Football – Grades 9-12: Monday Aug. 10; Grades 7-8: Aug. 24

• Cross Country – Grades 7-12: Aug. 16

• Girls Tennis – Grades 7-12: Aug. 17

• Volleyball – Grades 9-12: Aug. 17; Grades 7-8: Aug. 24

If you have any questions, contact Andy Ourada, activities director, at (507) 644-8063.