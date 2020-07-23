Warren Clarence Suckow passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 81. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August. 1, 2020 at United Methodist Church in Slayton, MN with Rev. Ethanie Schmidt officiating. Interment will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Holloway, MN.

Warren Suckow was born on April 22, 1939 on the family farm near Holloway, Minnesota to Gerhardt and Mildred Mesenbrink Suckow. He grew up on the farm and graduated from Benson High School in 1957. Following high school Warren remained in Holloway. Warren was member of the Minnesota Army National Guard from November 1956 to January 1965. On November 1, 1974 he and Bonita “Bonnie” McCartney were married in Milbank. SD. Following their marriage they made their home in Holloway until 1982 when they moved to Granite Falls, MN. Warren and Bonnie worked for the City of Granite Falls. In 1994 they moved to a home on Lake Shetek near Slayton, MN. Warren worked at Schwan’s in Marshall, MN and both him and Bonnie worked at the Shetek Bible Camp until retiring in 2011. He and Bonnie enjoyed many trips to Missouri Amish Country over the years. Bonnie passed away on December 26, 2016. Warren remained in their home until February 2019 when he moved in with his stepson, Jeff and his wife. In October 2019 Warren moved to his daughter, Sara and son-in-laws home in Clara City, MN. Warren passed away there on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 81. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Slayton. Warren enjoyed fishing, playing cards, woodworking, playing Bingo, and hunting.

Survivors include his daughter, Sara Schulz and her husband, Nick of Clara City, MN, two stepsons and their spouses, Jeffrey and Michelle Giese of Monte-video, MN, and Michael and Misty Giese of Gallipolis, OH, eight grandchildren, one great-grandson and seven siblings and their spouses, Janice Gades of Danvers, MN, Myrna and Joe Sanberg of Burnsville, MN, Cheryl and Walt Halberg of Anoka, MN, Lonny and Lavonne Suckow of Ramsey, MN, Arden Suckow of Apple Valley, MN, Lydon and Joyce Suckow of Cottage Grove, MN, and Dawn Mantei of Apple Valley, MN.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Bonnie, infant brother, Alton Suckow, one brother and his wife, Darwin and Patricia Suckow, and one brother in law, Lyle Gades.

