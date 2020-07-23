Robert E. Wiley, age 95, of Bloomington and formerly of Granite Falls, Spicer and Willmar, passed away Saturday evening, July 11, at Founders Ridge Senior Living Community in Bloomington.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, at the Spicer City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Henderson-Lewis American Legion Post #545 of Spicer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.

Robert Edwin Wiley was born on May 3, 1925 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to Robert Roy and Evelyn (Jenkins) Wiley. He was raised in Summit SD. Bob graduated from Summit High School in 1943. He served in the Unites States Army Air Force from 1943 to 1946 as a radio and teletype operator for the Air Force on Okinawa. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Accounting from the University of South Dakota at Vermillion in 1950. On September 23, 1950 Bob was united in marriage to Clarice Hammer. They resided in the communities of Summit, Morristown, Cresbard SD and Barron WI. In 1968 they moved to Granite Falls MN where they lived for over 20 years. Their retirement years were spent in the communities of Spicer and Willmar MN, Ft Meyers FL and Mesa AZ. Bob worked in the banking industry for over 50 years. He owned and operated several independent banks and held insurance and real estate broker licenses. He was also involved with developing the curriculum of the MN School of Banking at Morris. Bob was active in Mason Shriners, Kiwanis, Granite Falls Chamber of Commerce and other community activities. Bob enjoyed almost all sports and outdoor activities, especially baseball, pheasant hunting, fishing and golfing. Bob was a loving and generous husband and father, and cared deeply for his family. Blessed be his memory.

He is survived by son Mark Wiley of Spicer, daughters Kim Wiley of Eden Prairie and Dawn (Greg) Garlough of Bloomington, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Clarice in 2017, his parents and his sisters Delores Oldenberg and Shirley Nash.

Memorials are preferred to Presbyterian Homes & Services Foundation, Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer, Parkinson’s Foundation Minnesota & Dakotas or to a charity of donor’s choice.