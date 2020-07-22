The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is reminding Minnesotans receiving unemployment insurance (UI) benefits that the $600 additional payment authorized by the CARES Act, known as the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) is scheduled to end in July.

Unless the program is extended by the federal government, the last week that FPUC may be paid in Minnesota is the week ending July 25. Applicants can begin to request this week of benefits between July 26 and July 31. The end of the additional $600 FPUC payment does not impact applicant eligibility.

Minnesotans who remain eligible for regular UI benefits or pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) will continue to receive their regular payments each week after that, but benefit payments will no longer include the additional $600 payment.

“This additional weekly payment has provided critical support to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner. “We know that this continues to be an exceptionally difficult time, and the loss of the additional $600 will only make life more challenging for families across our state. DEED and our state agency partners are focused on connecting Minnesotans to available state and community services and resources in the weeks and months to come.”

There are many state resources and additional supports available to Minnesotans during this time of great need, according to Jodi Harpstead, Minnesota Department of Human Services commissioner.

“COVID-19 has created challenges and uncertainties for everyone, and we’re here to help,” Harpstead said. “People who are unemployed or struggling should know that they may be able to receive low-cost health insurance, help buying groceries, help with child care costs and more.”

Learn more online at mn.gov/dhs or mn.gov/deed.