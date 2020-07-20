In August 2019, the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) changed its by-laws to extend membership to male spouses of U.S. veterans and service members.

This past March the Wabasso ALA Unit 263 accepted the membership of Aaron Kubat, husband of Major Noel Kubat of Elizabethtown, Ky.

Noel Kubat is the daughter of Wabasso residents Joyce and Leon Plaetz. She graduated from Wabasso in 2001 and was a member of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) while a student at South Dakota State University.

Upon graduating from SDSU, she along with the rest of the ROTC graduates were sworn in as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Aaron Kubat has been married to Noel for most of her military career. They have been stationed at Fort Drum in New York and Fort Wainwright in Alaska.

While Noel Kubat was stationed in Bahrain, a sovereign state in the Persian Gulf, Aaron Kubat stayed in Alaska to care for their three children, Nora, Brian and Ava.

After she returned from deployment in Bahrain, the Kubats then relocated to Fort Knox, Ky. where they currently reside and Noel is attending the University of Kentucky studying food microbiology and food safety.

Having been raised by a father who owns his own construction company, Aaron became very skilled within that field. While caring for their children, Aaron also has made improvements to all of the homes they bought and lived in.

“I couldn’t do my job without the support of my family, especially Aaron,” added Noel.

Also, Aaron is very active at his children’s school, helping with projects of all types. Currently, Aaron is the coach of the archery team, while he and Noel are in charge of the daycare program at their church.

Aaron is also a Boy Scout leader for his son’s troop.

Wabasso ALA Victor Hirsch Unit 263 welcomes Aaron and looks forward to his input into the organization.

The auxiliary holds various functions and events that help provide scholarships to military children, promote the poppy to raise awareness and respect for veterans who have died and host stand downs and other events to improve the lives of veterans in the community.

Auxiliary and eligibility requirements in the American Legion Auxiliary are limited to:

• Grandmothers, mothers, sisters, spouses and direct and adopted female descendants of members of the American Legion.

• Grandmothers, mothers, sisters, spouses and direct and adopted female descendants of all men and women who served in either of the following periods: April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918 and any time after Dec. 7, 1941 who, being a citizen of the United States at the time of their entry therein served on active duty in the Armed Forces of any of the governments associated with the United States during either eligibility periods and died in the line of duty or after honorable discharge.

• Grandmothers, mothers, sisters, spouses and direct and adopted female descendants of all men and women who were in the Armed Forces of the United States during either of the following periods: April 6, 1917, to Nov. 11, 1918; and any time after Dec. 7, 1941 who served on active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States during either eligibility periods and died in the line of duty or after honorable discharge.

• A woman who is eligible for American Legion membership is eligible to join the American Legion Auxiliary regardless of whether or not she is a member of the American Legion. However, eligibility of her female relatives (sister, mother, direct descendants) and/or spouse depends upon her membership in the American Legion.

For more information about membership call Virginia Salfer, Auxiliary president, at (507) 342-5380 or Val Wagner, Auxiliary vice-president, at (507) 828-2666.