Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church located in Lucan held its last weekend Mass June 21.

As the implementation of the Diocese of New Ulm’s Fourth Plan for Parishes continues, Our Lady of Victory merged with St. Anne Catholic Church in Wabasso.

Our Lady of Victory will still be holding weekday Masses, weddings and funerals.

However, there will no longer be any weekend Mass.

In May 2016, Bishop John M. LeVoir began meeting with parishioners and parish leadership from the Light of the World Area Faith Community, including churches in Wanda, Seaforth, Wabasso and Lucan to discuss their future.

Since then, meetings were held with the area faith community pastor, Fr. Anthony Hesse, and the Diocese of New Ulm’s director of pastoral planning, Tom Keaveny, to further discuss options to close or merge these parishes.

In Fall 2019, Bishop LeVoir met once again with parishioners from each parish.

The bishop said that more work needs to be done as the diocese moves forward.

“Given the size of the population of the diocese, the Diocese of New Ulm has too many churches to sustain. The hope is that as the mergers or closures happen, Catholics will gather in larger numbers at fewer church sites and, re-energized by the grace of Eucharist, will evangelize more effectively those who are inactive Catholics and others,” Bishop LeVoir said.

