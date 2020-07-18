On Monday, the St. James school board revisited the tabled discussions of the offers to center-based paras Chatrina Huddleston (step 5) and Paula Braaten (step 6) from River Bend.

Both Huddleston and Braaten would be taking slight pay cuts from their positions at River Bend.

Kent Olson brought up questions over the pay that the paras were starting out at compared to other paras in the district, and what the plan was moving forward.

"It's my understanding from what I learned is that these paras provide a level of care that is higher than what some of the other paras would provide," said Michelle Mohlenbrock.

Heil said he would work on having a more collaborative relationship with the para union to help aid future processes.

After more discussions regarding paras already in the district, the board passed a motion to go forward with the offer that was negotiated by Becky Cselovszki and the paras.

Heil also noted that paras at this level are hard to find.

"From what I understand with talking people from around the program both these paras do an excellent job and they're very dedicated to the programs," said Heil. "Usually, once you find paras that like the level three that work with the kids really well, they do tend to stay in those positions for a while."

The board also discussed it's 10-year revenue and expenditure plan from fiscal years 2021-2030 for long-term facility maintenance to get dollars approved and revenue from the levy.

In fiscal year 2021, the monies allowed for long-term facility maintenance is $424,703,

"That's our dollar amount for general expenditures on a normal year," said Tim Harbo. "But we're going to take that, and the next seven years, we're going to subtract out of that basically the bond amount for the tennis court project.

In fiscals 2021, the plan is to take out $142,973, and $143,814 in the fiscal year 2022.

With that subtraction, it leaves around $270,000-$280,000 in long-term facility maintenance for each of the next seven years.

The ten-year expenditure plan has $85,000 set aside for health and safety and $70,000 in 2022.

Deferred maintenance project 2020-2021 has funds set aside for the tennis courts project and future roofing projects.

The board approved the long-term facility maintenance 10-year expenditure plan and the long-term facility maintenance expenditure plan.

During reports at the end of the meeting, Northside Principal Liam Dawson announced that Northside Elementary was the recipient of Universal Plus Grant.

The grant helps identify gifted and underrepresented populations and targets 2nd and 3rd-grade students.

Middle School/High School Principal Karla Beck announced that credit recovery begins July 27th and that ACTs are still open for July.

Other items:

Consent Items:

Bills & Payments: $774,746.50

Acceptance of Gifts and Bequests: $2,985.76

Wire Transfers: $200,000.00

Payroll: $485,511.32

New Hires & Work Agreements:

Mistica Arreola - SJCCC Volunteer

Betsy Monson - Extended School Year Teacher - $1,539.90

Heather Missling - 2019-2020 Extended School Year Teacher - $1,165.91

Heather Missling - 2020-2021 Extended School Year Teacher - $1,217.97

CREDIT RECOVERY TEACHERS - July 27-30, August 3-7, August 10-13

- 24 Hours - $672.00 each: Jess Erickson, Jon Wilson, Rebecca Walz, Scott Allen. Jessica Shores- 48 hours = $1,344.00

JUMPSTART KINDERGARTEN - August 24 thru 27:

TEACHERS (20 Hours = $560.00): Ronda Davidson, Shawnna Winrich, Mikayla Hempeck, Brooke Malmgren, Besty Monson. Silvia Solorzano- Family Liaison

PARAS: (12 hours = $181.20): Socorro Munning, Terri Kircher, Deb Manning, Mary Rinne

JUMPSTART GRADE 6 - August 26 - (4 hours = $112.00): Rachel Casey, Arica Connell, Bruce Aamot, Becky Cronk, Jessica Erickson, Debra Faber, Landis Froehling, Lindsay Hillesheim, Alison Kulseth, Karen Lahti, Teri Malakowsky, Loretta Mortwedt, Kendahl Rogers, April Skramstad, Ross Wargula, Chris Yost, Jose Galdamez - Family Liaison

SCHEDULE B: Summer Fitness Coach

Scott Allen - $666.00

Ross Wargula - $666.00

Katelynn Beckius - District Administrative Assistant/MARSS Coordinator - $17.00 per hour

Michaela Nordby - VPK Teacher - $24.00 per hour

Bruce Aamot - Long-Term Substitute for Arica Connell - $9,924.05

- Approve extension of Becky Seegert’s Maternity Leave from ending in December until February 12, 2021

- Resolution for Designation of Identified Official with Authority for the MDE External User Access Recertification System- Steven Heil and Courtney Brey

- Review and Approval of the Title I Literacy Plan

- Approve to continue video conference board meetings through August.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for August 10th.