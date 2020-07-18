On Monday night inside the St. James High School Little Theater, district administration gathered a group of teachers, staff, students, and community members to discuss and start an action plan for going back to school in September.

"But ultimately, sometime around the beginning/middle of August, so in a month, we're going to have to start talking to our families and community members here in St. James to say 'this is what we mean by this'," said Superintendent Steven Heil.

The document crafted by Heil and the administration acknowledged the three possibilities of the school year: distance learning, hybrid, or in-class learning with guidelines regarding social distancing and taking precautionary measures for both staff and students.

"When we put this out to parents, parents need to be able to read these three scenarios and understand 'okay, this is how— in a general sense— it's going to work for the student,'" said Heil.

"We need have a better plan for those students because they cannot lose another half a year of education."

Heil opened with a document explaining each of the different aspects of opening: technology, health and safety, and teaching and learning.

Following the outline from Heil, the 24 attendees broke into smaller groups to further break down the outlined discussion points of technology, health and safety, and teaching and learning.

High School Principal Karla Beck oversaw the teaching and learning groups.

"A big concern from each group was about informing parents," said Beck. "Keeping parents informed—not just about what we're going to do— 'okay we're going distance learning or this is your bus stop'— those kinds of things— but how to help their child."

"We need to do a better job than we did in distance learning the first time about how to help your child and the importance of helping your child. We have to make sure we do that in doing that in a culturally and linguistically responsible manner."

Northside Principal Liam Dawson led the technology discussions.

"One of the opportunities that people were excited about was the fact that k-12 now has that availability for access to a device should it be hybrid-distance [learning] and we'll have that ability to access a device in distance learning," said Dawson.

"One of the biggest things that also came up from that technology group was— rather than the burden solely falling on the school district— how can the city or county support the school and looking at the potential for hotspots and how can we provide for that inequity of this past spring when some may not have had internet access, and how we can provide for that."

Heil coordinated the health and safety

"A big one was masks versus face shields," said Heil. "One or the other, both, or combination and the age of child with a mask or face shield. Another was the process of lunch and serving lunch and keeping people socially distanced going to work. Transportation of bussing and how bussing was going to work."

"When there's a sick kid at school, how does the isolation happen? Is there a secondary nurses office for the isolation kids who have COVID symptoms and in turn, the kids in the classroom, what does that mean for the teachers and the kids in the classroom? Do they also have to quarantine? If they do, how many days?"

The next steps for the administration are to continue to gather the data collected from Tuesday's meeting and incorporate it into each category to start to create objectives that the district needs to accomplish.

"We know that there is going to be some type of mask/face shield requirement," said Heil. "The planning document is going to be something that when we communicate it out to parents, it will begin to answer some of the questions. It may not answer every question because I don't know if we can answer every question."

The committee will meet again next Wednesday in the Little Theater.