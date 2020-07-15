Northland Community & Technical College is open and ready to welcome students back to campus on August 24.

Many classes will be offered both on-campus and online as well as classes that have a hybrid format with some online, including real-time virtual lectures, and some on-campus instruction. Programs requiring hands-on components that cannot be fully replaced with virtual instruction or simulation such as Northland’s trades programs will be held on campus exercising social distancing protocols to ensure safety.

Most programs will have the ability to adjust as the situation demands.

Northland will continue offering student services both in-person and online. Academic advisors and other student service professionals are making appointments available through several modes of delivery--in person, via video conference, email, or over the phone.

In addition, Northland’s Academic Success Center has transformed its services to accommodate the current climate by offering one-on-one video conference tutoring sessions during business hours and also through Tutor.com which is a 24-hour service.