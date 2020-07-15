Instead of waiting in line, Minnesotans will now be able to schedule appointments online for class D knowledge tests at any of the 14 regional DVS exam stations.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) is discontinuing class D knowledge tests on a first-come-first-served basis and will require appointments as of July 13.

“There is a high demand for knowledge tests, because DVS exam stations were closed for eight weeks,” Emma Corrie, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services director said. “People have had to adjust their lives and schedules in order to arrive at exam stations early to try to take the knowledge test. We want to make things easier for Minnesotans and reduce the time they need to spend at exam stations.”

Minnesotans will need to book appointments online at drive.mn.gov. The appointment-scheduling tool is now available.

As of July 13, DVS exam stations are not going to accept walk-ins for class D knowledge tests; an appointment will be required. Commercial knowledge testing and the motorcycle knowledge test will continue to be offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

DPS-DVS will offer an average of 790 class D knowledge test appointments daily at 14 regional exam stations statewide.

These locations are open: St. Paul, Arden Hills, Anoka, Eagan, Plymouth, Rochester, Mankato, Marshall, Willmar, Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, Duluth, Grand Rapids and Bemidji.

Exam stations are only offering a certain number of knowledge tests at one time in order to maintain social distancing in light of COVID-19.

To schedule an appointment:

• ​Go to drive.mn.gov.

• ​Select schedule or reschedule an exam.

• ​Follow the prompts.

Anyone who cannot keep an appointment should cancel their appointment online at drive.mn.gov with as much notice as possible so that appointment can be opened up for someone else.

Minnesotans will be required to complete a wellness screening before entering the exam station and should come prepared.

• ​​Wear a face mask (This is required).

• ​Bring all required documents.

• ​Know your social security number.

• ​Bring check, cash or money order to pay the instruction permit fee and the retesting fee, if applicable. ​

There is a $10 test fee for third or subsequent knowledge tests after failing the first two.

​If you are younger than 18:

• ​​You must be at least 15 years old.

• ​Bring your certificate of enrollment (blue card) proving that you completed classroom instruction and are signed up for behind-the-wheel instruction, or bring your certificate of enrollment (pink card) proving that you are currently enrolled in a concurrent driver education course and have completed the first 15 classroom hours of the curriculum.

• ​A parent, court-appointed guardian, county-appointed foster parent or the director of the transitional living program you reside in will need to come with to sign and approve your application.

• ​If completed, bring the supplemental parental curriculum completion certificate. ​

Based on 2019 data, DPS-DVS estimates more than 50,000 knowledge tests were delayed during the eight weeks exam stations were closed due to the COVID-19 stay at home order.

Since reopening 14 exam stations for knowledge testing May 19, DPS-DVS has administered 39,594 knowledge tests.

In 2019, DPS-DVS administered 282,333 class D knowledge tests.

The DPS-DVS Facebook page and Twitter page will have information.

