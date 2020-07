Miller Sellner celebrated June Dairy Month with customers, employees and the Sleepy Eye Royalty.

Miller Sellner celebrated June Dairy Month with customers, employees and the Sleepy Eye Royalty — fun was had by all! Those that stopped in enjoyed an ice-cream treat, signed up for prizes, and picked up coloring pages. Pictured greeting customers are Princesses Jaklyn Nessett and Asha Schimd and Miss Sleepy Eye Maranda Braulick.