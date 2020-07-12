I drove past the Redwood Falls Public Library recently and let out a deep sigh.

It was one of those involuntary actions for me, but it provided a sense of reality.

I really miss it.

I did not recognize it at first, but there has been this feeling that something has been missing in my life. I think that slow drive past my home away from my home office finally helped me to discover what it was.

Who would have guessed that not being able to go to the library would have such an impact on me?

After all, I have plenty of books at home that are calling out my name, and through the wonderful world of technology my desire for video entertainment has definitely been satisfied.

I know that there are some limited options for me at the local library, as I do have the opportunity to stop by, but knowing I can’t just stop and breathe in all that the library has to offer will likely keep me from going there any time soon.

For me, walking into a library with a specific, focused mission really misses the point of being in a library in the first place.

For this enthusiast, it would be like taking one bite of an amazing piece of cake and then not taking any more. I don’t have the discipline to do that.

While I am missing out on that part of my life, the good news is that the library is offering options for the public, including a summer reading program for the kids.

According to Jill Deinken, children’s librarian, even though the summer reading program is not like it would be during a traditional summer, there are still ways for you to keep up those reading skills you have developed and to have fun along the way.

The theme for this year’s program is “Dig Deeper.” As part of the program, youth and families are offered Bingo cards they can fill out related to the theme. In total there are three cards that get progressively more challenging.

There are reading activities that are involved, but there are also options for activities, such as going on a hike, watching a sunrise, playing outside or being kind.

Prizes are also being offered as an incentive for those who participate. A larger family prize awaits anyone who completes all three Bingo cards.

While there is no story time, Adventure Club or special programs offered this year, there are still lots of ways to celebrate reading.

To learn more about the program or to register, visit the library’s Web site at redwoodfallslibrary.org or call (507) 616-7420.

Happy reading.