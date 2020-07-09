A red, white, and blue parade strolled along Divine Providence’s service road on July 2, led by Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty.

A red, white, and blue parade strolled along Divine Providence’s service road on July 2, led by Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty, Maranda Braulick and Jaclyn Nessett. Parade participants decorated their bikes, strollers, wagons and one another in patriotic fashion. In response to Covid-19, parade organizers ShellyRae Zinniel and Beth Vait-Kosel of Divine Providence provided an opportunity for the youth of the community to connect and celebrate the birthday of our country in an innovative, fun and safe way. Braulick and Nessett agreed that it was one of the hottest Miss Sleepy Eye events they’ve participated in, but added, “We saw lots of patriotism throughout the parade and lots of enthusiasm and connection between the young and old.” The Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty had the added responsibility of judging parade entries. Barb’s Bright and Busy Daycare, the Edmee Martinez family, and the Katie Braulick family each carried home a patriotic tub filled with family-friendly prizes.