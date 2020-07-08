Laffen and Mathiowetz will compete in the MGA State Amateur Championship at the Edina Country Club on July 13-15.

Two golfers with local ties, Brett Mathiowetz and Ben Laffen, put a lot of time and effort into improving their game and it paid off on June 16 when they qualified to compete in the MGA State Amateur Championship.

Mathiowetz explained this is an official Minnesota Golf Association Championship. The MGA utilizes approximately 11 qualifying sites and dates to accumulate a field of around 150 amateurs from all around the state. He said qualifying sites get a certain number of qualifying spots, based on number of participants registered for that site. The qualifying round is 18 holes.

This year one of the qualifying sites was the New Ulm Country Club where the qualifier was held on Tuesday, June 16. Forty-four players took the course to compete for nine spots and two alternates.

Mathiowetz and Laffen both made the cut to move on to the championship. Mathiowetz finished fourth with a 73. Laffen tied three other golfers for a fifth place finish at 75.

Laffen and Mathiowetz will now compete in the MGA State Amateur Championship held at the Edina Country Club on July 13-15.