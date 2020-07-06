Four Sleepy Eye organizations were recipients of generous donations through the Sleepy Eye Servicemen’s Club Charitable Gambling account.

Four Sleepy Eye organizations were recipients of generous donations through the Sleepy Eye Servicemen’s Club Charitable Gambling account. The Sleepy Eye Police Department, Fire Department and Ambulance Service each received $500. The Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce received $4,500 — enough to make a nice dent in the organization’s revenue loss due to having to cancel Corn Days this summer.