The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) encourages all motorists to plan their Independence Day holiday travel routes, know where they will encounter work zones or roads closed due to recent heavy rains and watch for slow or stopped traffic during peak travel times.

While MnDOT will suspend work on most projects during the holiday, many work zones will remain in place with reduced speed limits, temporary narrow lanes, lanes closed or shifted and detours.

Several roads in southern Minnesota have also been closed due to recent heavy rains; those roads will open when it is safe to do so.

Motorists should check www.511mn.org or the 511mn app before travel to learn where they may encounter work zones or roads closed, plan their travel routes and get real-time traffic and travel information.

For a complete list of MnDOT projects, plans and studies by highway or region, visit the MnDOT Web site at 222.dot.state.mn.us.