Katherine McClain is eager to welcome people to her new store, A Painted Life, at 109 Main Street East. She describes her business as an occasional store filled with vintage finds, refinished furniture and home decor. McClain plans to be open every other Saturday. After a successful “soft opening” last Saturday, A Painted Life will be open for the holiday weekend — 10 to 5 on Friday, July 3 and 10 to 4 on Saturday, July 4.