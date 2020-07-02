As the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decrease in central Minnesota, CentraCare and Carris Health have updated the visitor policy at all facilities.

The policy continues to protect patients and staff from the transmission of COVID-19 while also keeping in mind the emotional well-being of patients and their loved ones.

As of this past Monday (June 29), the Carris Health - Redwood hospital will allow one healthy adult visitor for a patient’s entire length of stay at the hospital.

Visitor hours will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily for hospital settings.

For pediatric inpatients, two parents/legal guardians will be permitted. For critically unstable and end-of-life patients, two adult visitors may visit per day. Clergy also will be allowed to visit hospital patients.

Hospital outpatient areas and the Carris Health - Redwood clinic will allow one adult visitor at a time per patient.

Visitors entering Carris Health facilities must use designated entrances and will be screened for COVID-19.

The public is asked not to visit or accompany a patient if they have any symptoms of illness or have been exposed to someone who is ill. Visitors will not be admitted if they are symptomatic.

Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times while in the facility. People are encouraged to bring their own mask, but one will be provided if necessary.

The visitor policy for CentraCare and Carris Health hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities is reassessed on a daily basis and it is subject to change at any time.

Local Redwood area long-term care facilities may have different guidelines, so please check with them before visiting.