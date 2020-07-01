Editor’s Note: The RVHS Class of 2020 held its graduation ceremony May 31. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community was not able to attend the ceremony. Over the next several editions, the Gazette will be bringing some of those graduates to you. This is your chance to meet the graduates.

When Holden Runck was in Kindergarten he said he wanted to be a farmer. That ambition has changed for the Redwood Valley High School Class of 2020 graduate, as he now plans to attend Minnesota West Community and Technical College with the ultimate plan of becoming a power line man.

Runck has been a student in the Redwood Area School District "from the days of school readiness with Connie" to the day he drove away from the Redwood Valley schools campus with his high-school diploma.

As a student in the local school district, Runck was involved in FFA, football, wrestling and golf. He also was part of the trap team and was looking forward to competing as a senior.

According to Runck, “trap has been my most enjoyable activity as I am an avid outdoorsman and enjoy hunting.”

For Runck the best time of the school day was always lunch, because he was able to go home to eat and to see his dog.

Runck’s favorite teachers and coaches were the ones who were there for him, always listening to him and encouraging him along the way.

Outside of school, the son of Gary and Sarah Runck takes part in activities at Redwood Falls United Methodist Church, volunteers at Special Olympics and with the Celebrate Redwood Falls Summer Splash celebration and is a member of the Modern Woodmen of America Youth Club.

For the RVHS underclassmen, Runck offered some advice.

High school will be over before you know it, so make the most of it while you can, he explained.

Runck feels that this was not the way any of the graduating class would have wanted their senior year to end, but he said they need to make the best of it.

One of the memories Runck will take with him is when his mom said ‘let's take a picture of your last day of school’ March 17. Even though Runck thought maybe it wouldn’t be his last day in school as a senior, that became the reality.

Runck’s fondest memory is beating Pipestone at the homecoming football game.