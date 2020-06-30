Cruisers will begin the evening by meeting at the Golf Terrace Motel and driving around town before heading to the Irishman's Shanty.

After taking some cruises to neighboring communities in recent weeks, the Crookston Classic Cruisers will stay closer to home for their “Classic Cruise Night” on Thursday, July 2.

After cruising around the Crookston community – they’ll gather at the Golf Terrace Motel before departing at 6 p.m. – the cruisers will pull into the Irishman’s Shanty to partake in some food and beverage specials. The event will continue until dusk.

All participants are asked to observe all recommended social distancing guidelines.