The Carris Health - Redwood Clinic in Redwood Falls is now scheduling appointments for preventative, specialty and chronic care.

“During this time, it’s especially important to seek care for symptoms that concern you as well as manage chronic conditions,” explained Dr. Joshua Friese, Carris Health - Redwood Clinic medical director. “We want you to seek the care you need close to home.”

In-person visits for pediatric patients at Carris Health resumed for all ages as of June 23. This includes well-child exams, sports physicals and immunization appointments.

For those who don’t feel comfortable coming into the clinic, Carris Health offers curbside, drive-up vaccine services as an option for children over the age of three who are due for immunizations. The child will be given their vaccine(s) in their vehicle without coming into the clinic.

Patients who are due for routine care will be contacted.

One can also call their clinic directly to schedule an appointment with their provider or send a message via MyChart.

Adult preventative care visits can be scheduled for those who have had their appointment delayed.

Specialty care appointments can also be scheduled at Redwood Clinic for dermatology, general surgery, podiatry, ENT and diabetes.

The eye center is also seeing patients of all ages for preventative care and is providing retail optical with scheduling to provide social distancing within their space.

“As we continue to open preventative and specialty care, we are taking precautions to ensure all of our patients care receive the care they need in a safe manner,” said Dr. Friese.

Carris Health - Redwood Clinic is offering a variety of appointment types to meet one’s needs.

While preventative care is ideally provided in person, one’s care team will work with them to meet their health care needs in person, by phone or virtual visit.

Chronic care appointments and urgent care continue to be available.

– Photo courtesy of the Carris Health - Redwood Clinic Web site