The Redwood Falls Police Department accepted an award from the Bayer Fund in the amount of $2,500 June 22 to support the department’s toward zero death (TZD) initiative.

TZD is a statewide, multi-disciplinary approach to roadway safety that has a goal of achieving zero motor vehicle deaths each year.

The Redwood Falls Police Department has participated in the TZD program for several years by providing education and traffic enforcement to the community.

The $2,500 award will be used to purchase a squad computer that is necessary for officers to do traffic enforcement. The computer will be installed into a police department squad that can be used for dedicated traffic enforcement in support of the TZD program and allows the regular fleet of squads to be used for patrols and calls for service.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”

In 2019, the Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and non-profit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, non-profit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.