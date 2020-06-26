Library Director Andy Kelton is glad they were able to open, even if it isn’t the same social atmosphere he and his staff enjoy.

Early this month, the Dyckman Free Library re-opened after being closed for a couple months due to the pandemic. Library Director Andy Kelton is glad they were able to open, even if it isn’t the same social atmosphere he and his staff enjoy.

Kelton said people can come in to the library, browse to choose books, and then are encouraged to leave without lingering for a visit. Children’s activities, which in the past have included a variety of special events and Friday story hours, have been canceled in the library for now. But the Summer Reading program for children is not canceled — it has been transformed to an at-home version of the popular program.

Kelton said Miss Angie (Tauer), the children’s librarian, designed a fun summer program that kids and families are enjoying.

The theme for the Summer Reading program is “Imagine Your Story.” Tauer makes weekly themed take home kits for children ages 2 to 10. New kits are ready to be picked up from the front table in the library each Tuesday, one per household. Tauer is also offering “Storytime in the Street” on Thursdays. Families can call the library to schedule a time for Miss Angie to come to their house and read a book — outside and socially distant, of course.

In addition, a list of activities for tweens and teens is posted on the library’s Facebook page.

A fun activity for all ages is the “DIY 5K Run & Read.” Kids are invited to run/walk the bike path, or any 3.1 miles of their choice, take some pictures, check out a book to relax with after their 5K, and take home a prize.

Dress Up Fridays round out each week. Kids can dress up as their favorite book/movie/TV character and post a picture on the library’s Facebook page.

It all kind of makes me want to be a kid this summer!

Library open hours have been shortened just a bit — open Mondays and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.