There is no doubt that, at least for many Montevideo kids (and parents, too), news that the Montevideo Swimming Pool is open is good news. The pool officially opened yesterday (Wednesday).

Open swim sessions will be Monday through Sunday, and sessions will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m.

Morning swim will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and will go from 6 to 7:30a.m.

There will be restrictions on the number of people allowed in the pool at one time. “A maximum of 110 people will be allowed in the pool area during each two-hour session, and each session will cost $1,” said Montevideo City Manager, Robert Wolfington.

Sheets of tickets can be purchased, which will cost $20 for a sheet of 25 tickets, or $40 for a sheet of 50 tickets, which can only be purchased at the pool at this time.

“Between each session, staff will be doing a full cleaning of the pool area following MDH guidelines,” Wolfington said. “People will be required to leave the pool area to allow for the cleaning, but can re-enter during the next session for $1 or one ticket each.”

He added that masks are not recommended during swimming, but can be worn on the pool deck if desired. In addition, there will be no concessions at this time. That could change if restrictions change in the future.

“We’re looking forward to opening up and having a great season!” said Wolfington.