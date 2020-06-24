Audrey Arends, 74, died June 20, 2020, at her home in Montevideo.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, with Rev. Robert Knutson officiating. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. A public visitation was held for one hour before the service.

Audrey Gayle Arends was born July 18, 1945, in Montevideo, the daughter of Bennie and Evelyn (Kuehn) Wig, and later Orien Docken. In 1949, her family moved to the Nelson and Evansville area until 1959, when they moved back to Montevideo. She graduated from Montevideo High School in 1963. Audrey later graduated from nurses training in Litchfield. She worked as an LPN at the Montevideo Hospital and later at Luther Haven for over 30 years. She was married to John Arends. They later divorced. She enjoyed spending time with family and especially her grandkids. Audrey also held a special place in her heart for all of the dogs and cats she had in her life over the years. She enjoyed family vacations at the lake, gardening, crocheting and square dancing in Willmar where she once belonged to the Jolly Twirlers. In the fall of 2017, she moved to Brookside Senior Living where she gained many new friendships she cherished. One could often find her playing cards, bingo, dominoes, Farkle, or at movie night and Bible study.

She is survived by her children, Craig (and Traci) Arends, of Annandale, and Kristin (and Cory) Johnson, of Montevideo; grandchildren, Joseph Arends (and Maddie), Benjamin Arends, Gavin Johnson, Rosemary Arends (and Alex), Kayla Harwick (and Josh), Aubree Johnson, Leif Skog (and Lyndsee), Erica Weitgenant (and Chris), and Lucas Skog; great-grandchildren, Kiah, Vale, and Henry; sister, Carol (and Ron) Hadrath, of Montevideo; brother, Byran (and Mary) Wig, of Elko; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Bennie Wig, Orien Docken and Evelyn Docken.

Memorials are preferred to the animal shelter of the donor's choice.

