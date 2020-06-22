When I was little, I read quite frequently, sometimes even at the dinner table.

I loved making up my own stories, sometimes with characters from the books I read, but most of the time from my own imagination, which I’ve been told was quite advanced at the time.

Looking back, I guess it’s no surprise I became very interested in writing as I got older.

I consider my passion for writing to have begun when I was in second grade. I was sick in the school nurse’s office, but I couldn’t go home until my mom was able to leave work.

So, she gave me some animal stickers, a couple of blank paper books, and a set of markers. I ended up getting very into it, writing my own stories about a fox and a squirrel living in the woods.

I loved it.

I went home, and made more short stories with additional art supplies I was given, filling a shoe box with my books in a couple of days.

In retrospect, it’s amusing to me now, as I remember being asked at the time if I wanted to be an author when I grew up.

I didn’t.

For whatever reason, I thought that sounded like the most boring job on the planet, and I had absolutely no intention of trying to make that a reality.

Little did I know, that would completely change.

As I got older, I continued reading and writing voraciously. Besides buying vinyl, books have always been my favorite thing to spend my money on, as I feel it’s a great escape from reality in general and an enjoyable pastime.

I also like to consider it research for my ideal future career, a writer.

I think it’s clear my thoughts on that have shifted greatly since I was in elementary school.

Now, as a 10th grader, I have published two books, most recently “extraordinary,” and am in the process of finishing many more.

I’d say it’s more than a hobby to me at this point, as it’s something really important to me, something I’d like to do for the rest of my life. I’m still young.

Clearly I have no idea what the future holds for me, and I will openly admit I don’t know everything.

However, I do have some advice for anyone with similar interests.

The biggest thing I’ve realized is that it’s different for everyone. What works for you, may not work for another and vice versa.

However, I have personally found writing everything down is critical for me. I have a notebook where I write any idea I have, or a phrase I heard that made me think, or maybe a dream I had.

You also can’t be scared to write. I tend to overthink until I psych myself out and decide my ideas are no good without even trying them.

Just write.

Writing is a big thing for me, and something I intend to be doing for a long time. I’m extraordinarily grateful for every experience I’ve had with the craft, and I am excited to see what comes next.

– Victoria Jorgenson is a student at Redwood Valley High School and is the author of two books.