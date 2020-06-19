As a junior in high school, Nevaeh Hoffman was ready to quit.

Yet, someone came into her life who helped her see a different perspective.

One of her teachers, Robin Beske, convinced her that quitting was not the best option for her.

“Mrs. Beske encouraged me to do better,” explained Hoffman. “She was always there for me when I needed help with school work and was there when I needed someone to talk to.”

Now Hoffman can say she is a high-school graduate as a member of the RVHS Class of 2020.

Hoffman has been part of the Redwood Area School District since she was in Kindergarten, and as a student one of the programs that had a very positive impact on her was the United National Indian Tribal Youth (UNITY), because it helped Hoffman find her place.

“ I chose to be with UNITY because I got to volunteer my time for this community,” Hoffman explained. “I enjoyed UNITY because I got to be around people I shared similarities with.”

Hoffman’s favorite class in high school was math because she understood it better than other classes, and she enjoyed solving problems.

For Hoffman there have been a number of good memories at Redwood Valley High School, but the most memorable one is when her classmates, Ally Carlson, Robin Beske and she had a Christmas party.

Hoffman admitted it makes her feel uneasy when thinking about how her senior year has ended.

“I wish I could have spent the rest of the school year in class and in person,” she added.

The advice Hoffman would offer to underclassmen is to “take school seriously, because you never know what will happen.”

This past summer Hoffman was chosen to go to Washington D.C. for the WLC (Washington Leadership Conference).

“I was funded by Native American Agriculture Fund,” Hoffman explained, adding she and 15 other Native Americans from around the U.S. were funded. “I had an amazing experience and was able to meet a lot of friendly people along the way. I participated in many group sessions, where we worked on LTS (living to serve) plans.”

She was also able to visit a few museums like the Holocaust museum and the Native American museum.

“I also got to visit the USDA office and meet the U.S. Secretary of Ag, Sonny Perdue. I loved my experience and suggest this to other students. I am thankful for Mrs. (Lisa) Orren for choosing me, and also NAAF for sponsoring my trip,” added Hoffman.

Hoffman’s future plans are to go to Southwest Minnesota State University this fall and to pursue a career in elementary education.