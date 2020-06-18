Trinity's Congregation Council reaffirms earlier decision, due to pandemic.

The Congregation Council of Trinity Lutheran Church, Crookston met June 15 to discuss COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at Trinity Lutheran and Trinity Point. After study and discussion of safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, Minnesota Public Health, Polk County Health, and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the council has decided to keep Trinity Point closed to the general public.

Only members of Trinity Lutheran will have access to the beach and boat docks at Trinity Point. Members must call the Trinity Point site director at (218) 687-4380 to make sure there is social distancing space available. Trinity members must register with the site director while at Trinity Point for tracking purposes in case of an outbreak of infection. Trinity members who are not seasonal campers must keep away from campsites. Wearing a facemask is required.