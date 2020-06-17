A free screening of the independent film “SILO” on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. to be viewed from the comfort of the viewers home.

Brown, Nicollet, and Sibley County Farm Bureaus, New Ulm and Sibley East FFA Chapters, and the New Ulm Farm-City Hub Club will be hosting a screening of the independent film “SILO” on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. to be viewed from the comfort of the viewers home. The public is invited to participate in this free virtual event.

“SILO” is the first-ever feature film about a grain entrapment. Inspired by true events, “SILO” tells the story of Cody Rose, an 18-year-old who falls victim to a grain entrapment incident in a small American farm town. As grain turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in a crop that has sustained their community for generations.

The screening of this film has been made possible by a generous grant from Grinnell Mutual.

Those interested in viewing the film should visit the Eventbrite website to register: https://bit.ly/SILOvirtual

Participants will then receive an email with their link to watch the film. Access to the virtual screening is limited to the first 500 participants.

The film is 70 minutes in length and will start promptly at 7:30 p.m. Parental discretion is advised since some scenes contain mature content. This film is not rated.

A post-film discussion will continue for the rest of the week on Facebook, using the page entitled “Digital Screening: Silo the Film.” Once the Covid-19 restraints are lifted and gathering is possible, an in-person screening of SILO will be shown at a later date.

For more information about the virtual screening, like the page “Digital Screening: Silo the Film” on Facebook. For more information about the movie or to see a trailer, visit www.silothefilm.com