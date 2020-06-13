The Minnesota Medical Association (MMA) is launching Practice Good Health, a unified effort of its 10,000 physician members to empower Minnesota families to proactively care for their physical and emotional well-being, especially during this uncertain time.

Practice Good Health brings together credible tools, resources and best practice guidelines to make care decisions easier amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

In addition to providing patient clarity, Practice Good Health will also directly support physicians across the state to create the safest possible care environments and experiences.

Practice Good Health will support its physician members and Minnesotans in three important ways:

• COVID-19 care: Best practices to slow the spread of COVID-19 and knowing when to get tested or seek care

• Seeking safe care: Guidance for seeking ongoing and preventive health or emergency care

• Physician care: Resources to support physician health and well-being, along with resources to support safe care environments and ongoing education

Resources will be available on mmed.org.

