After the May 2020 resignation of Tony Miller from his position on the Redwood Area Board of Education, the process to find a replacement officially began.

Applicants for the seat were sought, and, according to Jim Boots, school board chair, there were eight individuals who submitted an application to serve.

From that list, the board members ranked their top candidates, with the top three presented at a special meeting held June 8.

Those candidates were JoDee Altmann, Matt Tiffany and Natalie Seehausen.

Members took a few moments to talk about the three candidates prior to voting.

The six current members then cast ballots for their top choice, with JoDee Altmann receiving three of those votes.

The board then officially appointed Altmann to fill the board seat until the November 2020 election.

With the approval of the school board, a 30-day window now begins in which the public may comment on the appointment. Should the outcome of that public input be positive, Altmann will then take the seat on the school board.

Due to the fact that Miller’s resignation took place more than 90 days prior to the next election, Altmann will only serve in the current role until Nov. 3.

A special election for the remainder of the term will be held this year.

There are two years left on the board term.

In other action, the school board:

• Approved the employment of Erin Jacobson as the full-time director of teaching and learning with a salary of $80,000.

• Approved the employment of Kristina Case as a full-time Kindergarten teacher with a salary of $43,500.