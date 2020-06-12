The Redwood Area Community Center (RACC) staff has announced the reopening of the Redwood Falls amenity on a limited basis as of June 10.

Summer hours which will include 24/7 access will subsequently be followed.

The fitness room, track and courts will be available to current and new members (including punch pass holders) only at this time.

Members are asked to follow the established rules to ensure safety as the community center returns to a new normal.

The rules include:

• Those who are not feeling well or have been sick within the past three days, are asked to stay home.

• Utilization of the multiple sanitation stations scattered throughout the RACC.

• Members must go to the customer service counter and use their bar code to check in. Those who do not have their card need to notify customer service staff. Staff members need to track all users of the RACC.

• Grab a bottle of disinfectant. Members will utilize this disinfectant (along with paper towels) to wipe down all equipment they utilize while at the RACC. When done with a workout, participants are asked to put the bottle of disinfectant in the “need to be sanitized tote,” and RACC staff will take care of it. Members may also use disinfectant wipes in the fitness room.

Masks are not required, but they are recommended. You must be 16 years of age or older or accompanied by an adult to be at the RACC.

What follows are some of the changes people will notice:

• Only 25 people are allowed in the fitness room, so some of the cardio equipment has been moved into the fieldhouse. Feel free to use in either space.

• Only one person/family is allowed at the customer service counter at a time. All others must remain six feet away.

• Tables will remain in the lobby. Each table will only have two chairs each.

• The facility will be for individual use only. No congregation of people will be allowed.

• People must bring their own basketball.

• There will be no coffee available to the public.

• Certain doors will be propped open to decrease the amount of touching by members and staff.

• Water fountains will be turned off except for the bottle filling stations.

• The indoor playground will be closed

• TVs will be turned off, as the remotes will be removed.

• Senior adult group fitness will not be allowed at this time. Possible Aug. 4 start.

Membership reminders

• Continuous memberships (12-month ACH) will not see an automatic withdraw June 15. If you have fulfilled your membership terms (12-months), you have the option to cancel your membership.

• A six-month ACH membership will also not see a withdraw June 15. Staff will extend membership and payment for three months to ensure you still get your six-month membership fulfilled.

• One month memberships will be extended the days missed due to the closure.

• Memberships purchased in full have been extended three months.

• All membership punch passes and fitness punch cards have been extended three months.

• 24/7 access cards will be extended to ensure they are in line with membership.

Adult recreation

The RACC staff has started to accept team fees and rosters for adult recreation activities (sand volleyball, men’s softball and church league softball).

Those who are interested in participating are encouraged to contact Tim Prahl, tprahl@ci.redwood-falls.mn.us.

Youth recreation

Visit the RACC Web site at www.redwoodareacommunitycenter.com to see updates to the summer programming. Registration for low risk activities is open.

Staff will hold off on registration on other medium- and high-risk activities.

Aquatic center

The RACC staff is working with all of its moving parts to determine an opening date of the aquatic center. An announcement concerning the opening will be coming.

Session 2 and Session 3 swimming lessons are still on.

Log on to www.redwoodareacommunitycenter.com to get registered.

- Image courtesy of the City of Redwood Falls Web site