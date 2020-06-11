Alicia Berhow is a mobile photographer of ten years, with dual Nikons and her pop-up studio as her equipment.

She loves shooting outdoors and natural scenes, and her favorite spots in Crookston being the downtown and riverside areas.

Her interest in photography was spurred by her best friend in school, both learning together, and Alicia has stuck with it ever since.

She loves taking photos at weddings, but family and senior are also favorites.

One of her more hectic experiences was an outdoor wedding that was struck with a tornado warning and a heat wave that melted their beautiful cakes.

The best experience in her repertoire is a military wedding, in which the wife was to be deployed soon, and upon her return, they did heartwarming update photos a year later.



www.facebook.com/a.berhow.photography