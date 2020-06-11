Abby Brekken, a long time resident of the Crookston area, has been heading up her business of Abby Brekken Productions for three and a half years.

Her interest in photography spurred in her youth, it stuck with her through life until the opportunity arose to make it her profession.

With a handful of Canon cameras and some self-taught skills, Abby has been taking outdoor photos as a mobile photographer.

While covering many different mediums, her favorite subjects of photography are seniors or families, and her favorite place to take photos the walking path by the Crookston Humane Society in fall, or Curt Anderson’s barn on the outskirts of town.

As a natural light photographer, an overcast sky means beautiful photo opportunities for her.