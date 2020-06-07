On May 29, 2020 at 11:23 a.m. the Renville County Sheriff’s Department received a traffic complaint of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in an unsafe manner.

The vehicle was reported to be traveling west on U.S. Highway 212 entering Renville County. The vehicle was described as a white four door SUV.

At 11:32 a.m. a deputy located a white SUV traveling west on U.S. Highway 212 near 440th Street. The vehicle was observed on radar at more than 100 miles per hour.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued west at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued the vehicle as it drove north and back west on gravel roads.

Eventually a tire deflation device was deployed causing damage to the vehicles tires.

The vehicle continued south on County Road 14 south towards Olivia. After crossing U.S. Highway 212 the vehicle came to a stop on 350th Street, south of Olivia.

The driver, who was identified as Jazzmyn Sauceda, 26, of Hutchinson was taken into custody and later booked into the Renville County jail for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and other charges.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Olivia Police Department.