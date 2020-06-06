The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) board of directors approved a proposal from the wrestling advisory committee to increase the size of the team roster for section and state tournaments.

The increase is to add two wrestlers, so that each alternate would cover two weight classes.

The board of directors approved the proposal by the wrestling advisory committee to allow for a participant to compete in both junior varsity and varsity matches in the same dual, triangular or quad meets, and have the participation recorded as two individual matches, but only one event.